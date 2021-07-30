Federal freeze on evictions expires Saturday, will people in WV be able to afford their rent?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that thousands of West Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction. A federal freeze on evictions expires Saturday.

The federal government has set aside $152 million for the state to help with outstanding rents. West Virginia has some of the lowest rates for two-bedroom apartments in the nation, but also a high proportion of people on low incomes.

According to U.S. Census data, nearly 15,000 state residents are worried that they could be evicted over the next two months. That’s more than double the number from a similar survey in June.