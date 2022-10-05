PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Grant money from one department in the federal government is coming to Southern West Virginia.

Child Protect of Mercer County received a continuation of funds from the Department of Justice. The funds total five hundred thousand dollars.

Shiloh Woodard, executive director of the agency said the monies plan to go to supporting caregivers and the children who go through domestic violence and traumatizing situations.

“By continuing to build upon our trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy services that we’re offering for children and youth. We’re also going to be providing those services to caregivers or children who have suffered trauma,” Woodard said.

Woodard added the funding will provide free counseling to children and caregivers. Additional funds were also sent around the Mountain State.

The City of Bluefield received $22,709 and the city of Beckley received $17,802.