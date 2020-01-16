Federal grant helps upgrade West Virginia voting systems

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Many voters casting ballots in West Virginia in 2020 will do so on new voting machines.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the state has used a federal grant to help fund upgrades. Secretary of State Mac Warner made the announcement Wednesday. The state has spent about $13 million on voting machines. More than $11 million went toward touchscreen voting machines.

The state is also preparing to get another round of the grant again. Warner says 64% of voters will cast a 2020 ballot on a new voting machine. That would be an increase from 16% of voters in 2016.

Trending Stories

