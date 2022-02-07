Feeling lonely around Valentine’s Day? Local psychotherapist says you are not alone

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The lack of sunshine and the cold can all make people feel down during the winter months. Psychotherapist Hanno Kirk, told 59News he has seen more people struggling with depression and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, struggling with feelings of loneliness and depression can be more challenging.

“Now people are expecting somehow to be involved in some kind of romantic exchange with someone so it makes it much more difficult to have feelings of belonging,” Kirk said.

Kirk said the Valentine’s Day blues can impact people of all ages and are only made worse with social media and a pressure to feel connected every second. He said it’s important to realize you are not alone.

“Do not personalize that you are the only one to whom this is happening, I think one of the problems with this kind of loneliness and depression is you feel like, because you are so lonely, you can’t relate that it’s happening to everyone else,” Kirk said.

Kirk said the key to coping with depression is reaching out and connecting with others to directly fight feelings of isolation. He added there is a stigma against mental health that is only made worse with barriers like access to health insurance.

“People are overcoming that and sometimes are being pushed into that by their relatives saying ‘hey we really think you need to go and see someone’ and so then I get them here and one of the other issues then is whether they have insurance or not,” Kirk said.