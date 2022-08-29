HINTON, WV (WVNS)– One annual event is returning to Hinton.

The Festival of the Rivers kicks off Saturday, September 3. This event is free and suitable for all ages! Event organizer, Candice Helms says there is always a great energy at the festival and encourages the community to come out.

“People are walking by, you hear the streets filled with music and it’s just a great representation of what we have to offer and it’s celebrating the rivers which is one of ya know our prized possessions in this area,” said Helms.

Seven bands will be performing at the event this year. They will play from noon until 9 p.m. Lady D from Beckley will be headlining the event.