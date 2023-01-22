FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Filing for municipal office in Fayetteville is open until Friday, January 28th.

Seats up for election include the mayor, recorder, as well as seats on council.

The terms are four years for each position and folks running must be residents of the Town of Fayetteville.

Manager Matt Diederich explains the process of filing.

“So you can get your paperwork in the office at Town Hall and it’s also available online,” said Diederich. “You can Print out, fill it out, and bring it in and pay your fees.”

Election papers can be filed from 8 AM- 4 PM Monday through Friday. Filing fees are $260 for mayor $260, $130 for recorder, and $52 for council.

Fayetteville’s municipal elections are on Tuesday, June 13.