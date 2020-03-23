Finding hope in community and faith: drive-in church draws nearly 100 people

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Gatherings of 10 people or more are banned to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but people in Bluefield found a creative way to give people comfort in their faith and in their community.

Around one hundred people parked in the lot at Mitchell stadium and tuned in for Sunday church.

“In a time of such fear I mean it gives everyone hope and it’s just a real important thing to do. You can see the people responded and it’s just really what we need right now,” said one congregant from her car.

Pastor Travis Lowe, with Crossroads church, delivered the word from the top of a hill, while people listened over the radio from the comfort and safety of their cars.

“I just don’t know what I would do without church sometimes, so we wanted to find a way to do it but we also wanted to do it in a safe way,” said Lowe.

The message was hope, in a time of uncertainty. While the number of confirmed cases in West Virginia is still low, the impact of COVID-19 is debilitating.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last. If you’re a small business owner you can’t file for unemployment and you can just imagine the check has just stopped,” said Lowe.

The pandemic – creating a stress congregant and owner of Blue Spoon Cafe in Bluefield, WV –Nicole Coeburn — could have never anticipated.

“Its been a very emotional week from tears of happiness from the support of the community to tears of being afraid and not knowing what’s going to happen next,” said Coeburn.

Coeburn and her team gave out coffee and sold donuts and gift cards in the parking lot. She said roughly every car pitched in. — turning the message into action.

“We will come back better and stronger than ever, just keep your faith,” Coeburn said.