MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A fire broke out Sunday at a Bon Vista apartment building in Monongalia County, just outside Morgantown.

The fire occurred at the Bon Vista apartment A building only.

It has been reported that the entire A building was involved in some way or will have water damage. No one was injured in the fire, however one dog within the building did not make it out.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

Editor’s note: 12 News originally included the apartment number in which one dog did not make it out. However, the dog’s owner and apartment occupant requested the information be taken down for privacy reasons.