HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A fire broke out in a sixth floor unit of the Hinton House Apartments on Sunday, November 11, 2023.

The fire was reported at 10:30 a.m., but by the time crews arrived on the scene, the sprinkler system in the building had already suppressed the blaze.

While the fire was contained to one unit, several units were damaged by smoke and water from the sprinklers.

Residents were asked to evacuate, and the American Red Cross was on hand to assist with food and shelter for the displaced residents.

One person was injured in the fire and life-flighted to Charleston for treatment. Their identity and condition remain unknown.

Some residents will be able to return to their homes Monday evening, however many will have to wait until the water and smoke damage to their apartments is repaired.

For more information, residents can call the Hinton House Apartments’ main number at (304) 466-5299.