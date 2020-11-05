Fire confirmed at Secret Sandwich Society

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters from multiple departments are responding to a fire at one of Fayetteville’s most popular restaurants.

Fayette County dispatchers received a call at 7:18 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 for a fire at Secret Sandwich Society, located on Keller Avenue. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are both unknown at this time.

There is no word on any injuries, but Jan-Care Ambulance personnel are on standby.

Firefighters from Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Ansted, and Nuttal are at the scene. Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies are directing traffic around Keller Avenue and Court Street.

