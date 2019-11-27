Fire fighters explain how to deep fry turkey safely this holiday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thanksgiving, millions of Americans will prepare their turkeys. While each family has their own way of cooking it, deep frying the turkey has become very popular.

Lieutenant Chris Lana with Beckley Fire Department said the water content in a Turkey can cause a violent grease fire. That is why he recommends to make sure the turkey is totally thawed before trying to deep fry it and use the deep-fryer outside.

“You’re suppose to use a thawed turkey because a frozen bird, of course you have the water droplets are frozen inside there when it hits that hot oil that does have a tendency to flash or flare up a little bit and create a problem,” Lana said.

Lana said to make sure you are cooking turkey on a safe surface.

“A lot of folks don’t think about not having it on like a wooden deck, you want to make sure it’s on a concrete surface maybe a patio or driveway and an adequate distance away from the home so if there is any kind of flash fire or something like that it’s not going to adversely affect the residence,” Lana said.

Lana said if a fire does start there are a few things to do while the fire fighters respond.

“Just having a fire extinguisher standing by and someone who is trying to use it so if there is an issue they can grab the extinguisher real quick and hopefully take care of the problem before we need to come and take care of it,” Lana said.

Lana said most deep frying pots have a line for the amount of oil to help decrease the chance of a fire starting. He also said to be aware of what you are wearing; do not wear loose fitting clothes around open flames.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East"

New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal"

Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators"

Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market"

Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News