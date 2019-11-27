Fire fighters explain how to deep fry turkey safely this holiday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thanksgiving, millions of Americans will prepare their turkeys. While each family has their own way of cooking it, deep frying the turkey has become very popular.

Lieutenant Chris Lana with Beckley Fire Department said the water content in a Turkey can cause a violent grease fire. That is why he recommends to make sure the turkey is totally thawed before trying to deep fry it and use the deep-fryer outside.

“You’re suppose to use a thawed turkey because a frozen bird, of course you have the water droplets are frozen inside there when it hits that hot oil that does have a tendency to flash or flare up a little bit and create a problem,” Lana said.

Lana said to make sure you are cooking turkey on a safe surface.

“A lot of folks don’t think about not having it on like a wooden deck, you want to make sure it’s on a concrete surface maybe a patio or driveway and an adequate distance away from the home so if there is any kind of flash fire or something like that it’s not going to adversely affect the residence,” Lana said.

Lana said if a fire does start there are a few things to do while the fire fighters respond.

“Just having a fire extinguisher standing by and someone who is trying to use it so if there is an issue they can grab the extinguisher real quick and hopefully take care of the problem before we need to come and take care of it,” Lana said.

Lana said most deep frying pots have a line for the amount of oil to help decrease the chance of a fire starting. He also said to be aware of what you are wearing; do not wear loose fitting clothes around open flames.