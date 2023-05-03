PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A water supply issue posed a problem for four volunteer fire departments that rushed to respond to a Mercer County structure fire over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 30, 2023 a vacant home caught fire around 11 p.m. off of Douglas Avenue in Princeton.

The East River Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene only to find no available fire hydrants nearby. To control the fire, which was already quickly burning through the roof, three other fire teams were called to action.

The volunteer fire departments sent tankers to make sure there was adequate water supply and help stop the fire.

Capt. David Thompson Jr. at Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, was one of the firefighters who came to the rescue.

“The issue we had there was water supply,” said Thompson. “The closest hydrant was at least a quarter mile or more away, so we had to call multiple departments in.”

Thompson believes there needs to be more fire hydrants overall, especially in rural areas. He said increased access to fire hydrants will help save time and reduce damage to structures.

The recent salvage yard fire in Mercer County also highlighted how a lack of hydrants can create dangerous obstacles.

The other two fire teams that responded were the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department and the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Thompson said the cause of the fire is still undetermined and under investigation at this time. He mentioned there were no injuries and the fire was completely put out by 1:50 a.m.