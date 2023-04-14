(WVNS) — The weather is warming up, and that means the chance of forest fires increases.

The start of West Virginia’s annual spring fire season began on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, which brought with it the return of burning restrictions. Over one thousand forest fires burned an average of 39 thousand acres in West Virginia this past year.

Dave Bieri, District Supervisor at New River Gorge National Park, wants to remind everyone that setting fires at designated times and areas is the key to stopping forest fires.

“Make sure if you’re making a fire make sure it’s in one of the fire rings, make sure it’s completely out before you leave that campsite. Pour water over the top and it should be cool to the touch before you leave there,” Bieri said.

Bieri stated that even the smallest cigarette bud in dry leaves can ignite a fire, being aware of your surroundings goes very far in staying safe.

If you come across a fire in a park, stay calm and call 9-1-1. The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has on-site firefighters ready for those situations. For more safety tips, visit their webpage.