RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Richlands.

According to the Richlands Police Department Facebook Page, officers responded to a call of a possible breaking and entering in progress on Orange Street.

When officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the occupants of the vehicle fled. Officers then began a car pursuit that ended near the recreation park.

Officials added that the driver of the vehicle then took off on foot before being taken into custody. A passenger was also stopped at the scene.

A K-9 officer searched the vehicle and gave a positive alert. Officers then searched the vehicle and found two firearms as well as narcotics and syringes.

Both were arrested and taken before the magistrate and were charged with Felony Elude, Possession of Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic.

The suspects’ identities are not being released at this time. This is a developing situation, stick with 59News as we learn more.