BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Backyard fireworks are a fun way to spend the Fourth of July, but where should unused fireworks go?

Unused fireworks can be a fire hazard if they end up being close to a heat source or an open flame.

Fireworks that never go off also pose a danger. A firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department offered advice on how to safely dispose of unused fireworks.

“We do realize sometimes people get a dud,” said Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham. “You know, they’ll light a firework, and it won’t light. So we ask them not to try to re-light it, maybe just kick that one over to the side, and maybe soak any unused fireworks in water before they throw them away.”

Experts said those who want to save unused fireworks should store them in a plastic container with a lid, in a cool, dry place, away from flames and water.