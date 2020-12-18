Firefighter provides tips to keep you safe in the kitchen this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The holidays are right around the corner, which means you might be warming up the oven!

The holidays usually come with big meals and yummy deserts, which firefighter say can contribute to more cooking fires.

Lt. Chris Graham with the Beckley Fire Department, said it’s important to never leave anything cooking unattended. He added to keep away towels, or oven mitts from your stove burner.

“Clean the stove. Make sure there’s not excess build up of grease on it. Don’t have paper towels or anything flammable around your stove. Definitely watch out for children because they may reach up and bump into something and be burned,” Graham said,

If a fire does start, firefighters said try to contain it or call 911. Graham reminds people to never put out a grease fire with water, and to make sure your fire detectors have batteries, before you start in the kitchen.