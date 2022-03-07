BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Brushfires continue to burn across Southern West Virginia. However, it takes a lot of effort and resources to put the brushfires out.

Over the weekend, brush fires burned in the Southern WV area. Mainly in the Jolo/Bradshaw area of McDowell County.

According to the Division of Forestry, about seven fires burned 900 acres.

Chris White, a Regional Forester for Region 4, said the high wind gusts in the area do not help when trying to fight the fires.

“It’s really horrible in our factor because it drives the fire, creates spotting which makes the fire shoot embers further out, and starts new fires and also adds in drying up everything,” White said.

Captain Matthew Pettrey with the Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department, said there is a specific tool their department uses to cut down on the firefighters needed to contain the fires.

“The leaf blowers that helped the industry by decreasing the amount of manpower needed rather than using the rakes because you can move more materials quickly with it,” Pettrey said.

They also use a sawyer who takes care of the larger trees and materials. Captain Pettrey said it’s important to follow the burning laws because of the levels of humidity.

“The humidity rises in the air and when the humidity drops down, it’s a lot more likely for a fire to spread due to having less moisture in the air. That dries up the fuel such as the leaves and grass,” Pettrey said.

The outdoor burn ban lasts until May 31, 2022, from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM.