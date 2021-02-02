Firefighters face more obstacles during winter season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — When the alarm sounds, firefighters jump into action no matter the weather or situation they are facing. But when snow and ice fall, it can make for a trickier time navigating the hills and curvy roads.

Shannon Akers, the fire captain of the Bluefield Fire Department, said along with battling the flames, they are also braving the cold temperatures.

“So if we have a fire and your body is perspiring or you get wet from the water, we carry extra clothing with us so that we can actually put something dry on, so we won’t get hypothermic from that type of weather,” Akers said.

Akers said they do prepare the trucks when snow falls and that can cause a little slower response time to calls.

“So when the weather is inclimate we actually put tire chains on the apparatus so that does slow us down. We don’t exceed 35 m.p.h with those snow chains due to the fact of the links breaking in those,” Akers said.

Akers said one thing they luckily do not have to worry about is hydrants freezing up when temperatures drop.

“We have what we call a dry hydrant, so our fire hydrants don’t actually have water inside of them. It is actually below the frost line in the ground and then when we twist the stem the water comes up into the hydrant,” Akers said.

Firefighters ask one thing if you see a hydrant buried in deep snow and ice, clear it out so they can reach them in any emergency.