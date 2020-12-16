BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are walking out to your car or to get your mail during an ice storm, you might want to take it slow!

Lt. Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department said icy conditions make for slippery surfaces. He said they see a lot of falls and slips during those days.

He suggested shoveling the first layer of ice off of your stairs and sidewalk, and then laying down salt. If you do not have salt, he suggested using another abrasive agent, like cat liter or sand.

“It’s really a good idea to, what we call, duckwalk. Take smalls steps as you’re moving forward, don’t take big long strides or be in any sort of hurry. That way if you do slip or start to lose your balance, it will be a lot easier to catch yourself,” Lanna said.

Lanna said if you are older, or have trouble walking, avoid going outside until everything melts. He also said to be aware of ice falling from high places when you are walking outside.