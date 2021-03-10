Firefighters provide safety tips for spring burning season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– March 1, 2021 kicked off spring burning season in the Mountain State, and many people will be out burning brush. Aaron Halstead is a firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department and has a few tips.

“It is recommended that the area around the what is being burn is down to mineral soil so no natural vegetations will catch on fire,” Halstead continued.

Halstead recommended keeping a water supply nearby in case of an emergency. He also said it is important to be mindful of weather conditions when burning.

“We wouldn’t recommend if it is dry or windy that day to burn because it can get out of control pretty quickly,” Halstead explained.

Around this time the department receives many calls about brush fires. Halstead warned this can easily happen if a fire is left unattended.

“The fire must be attended at all times, and if it does escape then you are liable for any of the damages,” Halstead stated.

If you burn outside of spring burning season, you could receive a fine. Spring burning season ends on May 31, and will start back up for the fall fire season in October.