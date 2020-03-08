Firefighters remind people to check carbon monoxide detectors when time changes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– With clocks springing forward this Sunday March 8, 2020, local fire departments are reminding everyone to keep up with maintenance on your carbon monoxide detectors. Firefighters with the Princeton Fire Department said it is important to change the battery every spring when you change your smoke detector batteries.

Captain Keith Gunnoe said carbon monoxide can be very dangerous because you can not smell it.

“It’s not a smoke it’s an odorless gas, so it has no odor to it naturally,” Gunnoe said. “So we can be exposed to that and not really know it. For those folks that heat with wood, heat with gas, propane, it would be a good idea to have a carbon monoxide detectors in the house.”

If you are exposed to carbon monoxide you may experience head aches and possibly nausea.

