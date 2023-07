BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s not just the sky which lights up on the Fourth of July, emergency center dispatchers in southern West Virginia reported on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

They said 911 switchboards across the region light up during the week of Independence Day, as dispatchers field calls about fireworks.

Raleigh County dispatchers said it happens every year.

According to dispatchers at Mercer County Emergency Operations Center, there is no data about the most common firework complaint.