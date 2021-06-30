Firework ordinance enforcement continues in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to set off your own fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, there are certain rules you need to follow.

Firework ordinances are still in effect in local cities despite statewide legalization. In the City of Beckley, fireworks can only be set off between the hours of 6:00 and 11:00 at night July 4.

The Beckley Police Department is taking steps to enforce local firework ordinances. Violations could result in a $500 fine.

“If the calls keep coming and the activity persists, then we will have to take other steps and at the end they could end up being fined,” said Lt. Jason McDaniel; Beckley Police Department.

When setting off fireworks, you must be 18 or older, not under the influence, and clean up all trash and debris.