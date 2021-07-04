Firework sales continue to rise as the holiday weekend begins to wrap up

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– With the Country opening back up after the coronavirus pandemic, people who sell fireworks are seeing an increase in sales.

Brooke Kessler and Michael Teasley operate a firework tent in Raleigh County. Kessler said this is their first year operating a tent. She also said they have seen a huge increase in sales within the past week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.

“It is getting closer to the time everybody is doing their last minute shopping and a lot of the kids just want to do the fun stuff,” Kessler said.

“It is way up. Closer to the fourth, the more they want to have fun and enjoy themselves,” Teasley said.



If you have not gotten your fireworks yet, do not worry. The pair says their tent will open until 11 p.m. on July 4, 2021 or until they sell out of fireworks. They are located in the Kroger parking lot in Beaver.