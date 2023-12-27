PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Fireworks are a beautiful and fun way to ring in the New Year, but they can also be dangerous.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission more than ten thousand people were treated in emergency rooms for firework related injuries in 2022.

Eleven people died.

Colton Morgan, a firefighter and EMT with the Princeton Fire Department, has suggestions for what to keep in mind when lighting those fuses this year.

“First of all never…never set off fireworks under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. Maintain a safe distance around it. Always supervise your children and your animals,” Morgan said.

Keep an eye on the weather in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve. If it’s going to be dry, maybe reconsider lighting fireworks.

You should also keep veterans and those with noise sensitivities in mind. Fireworks can trigger unwelcome responses in people who have issues with sudden, loud noises.

Captain Jesse Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says to use your common sense. “With the county there’s no noise ordinance, per say…But we just ask that you know, use some discretion.”

Keep a way to quench any malfunctioning fireworks handy, and if the situation looks like it’s getting out of hand, Morgan says to not be afraid to call 9-1-1 and let the professionals handle things.