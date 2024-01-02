PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Karter Leggett was born at 5:15A.M. on Monday, January 1st, 2024 to his joyful parents, Montel Leggett and Faith Flinchum.

The first baby born in 2024 at Princeton Community Hospital, Karter weighed 9lbs. 1oz. when he came into the world.

“It’s great, you know… Didn’t get to drink, but he’s a little bit better than drinking, so… So there’s other ways to celebrate, he’s one of the best ways, so…” said father, Montel Leggett.

His birth was celebrated with a steak dinner and an adorable diaper cake from the PCH staff.