BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new sporting tradition started Saturday, January 21st at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.

The Beckley Police Department took on the City’s Fire Department in basketball for the first time.

Members of the community came out to support the departments while also helping out the students at Beckley-Stratton.

Admission to the game only required a donation of school supplies or personal hygiene products.

The event’s organizer, Police Sergeant David Bailey says it made sense to take the friendly rivalry between departments from one field to another.

“We normally have a softball game which we play fall time between the fire department and the police department,” said Bailey. “So I was like, let’s get a basketball game going, have a good friendly game between fire department because we actually work great together on calls, everything of that nature, so this is pretty much fun. Main thing is just charity for these kids.”

Bailey says he plans on setting up games in the coming months against other agencies like the Sheriff’s office. Each game will be played at a different school within the city limits to collect supplies.