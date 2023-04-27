CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS)– Paws N’ Pals Doggie Daycare & Boarding held its grand opening with the community in Raleigh County on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The new dog daycare is the first cage-free facility to open in the local area. Dogs will be separated by size for their safety and comfort but can roam freely and play while supervised by staff.

They will provide daily dog care and boarding in the facility but also offer drop-in services for people who prefer to keep their cats and dogs at home.

Their boarding rates are $35 a night for one dog, $25 for two dogs and $20 for any additional dogs. They also offer boarding packages for long-term care at affordable rates.

Paws N’ Pals will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for daycare, and for boarding, evenings and weekends are reservations only.

Co-owners Jennifer Camarillo and Corey Lacy said the idea for the boarding facility actually came to Lacy in a dream, and both are grateful for the West Virginia Hive who helped make the dream come true.

“We just want to thank the community,” said Lacy. “We just hope that we can serve the community like we want to.”

Paws N’ Pals is also developing an app to make scheduling easy and is set to launch around May 5th.