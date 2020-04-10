First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Health Department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county Friday, April 10, 2020.

The health department is investigating and working to notify any close contacts to the person. They will be monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus. For the person’s privacy, no other information will be released.

Officials at the health department said all confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.

The health department asks the community to continue practicing social distancing. If you have questions, or feel you need to be tested, contact your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.