MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS)–Seed Sower and United Way of Southern West Virginia held a community baby shower at their new pregnant and parenting home in Montgomery.

Seed Sower Manor provides a safe place for women in recovery to have access to the resources they need for themselves and their children.

The community baby shower collected supplies, materials, and donations to help support these women as well as baby pantries in Fayette County.

Lindsay Roberts, Program Director for Seed Sower Manor, said she is so grateful to be a part of a program offering these resources to the community.

“As a person in long-term recovery from this community, it’s an answered prayer- it’s amazing,” said Roberts. “I don’t even have the words to describe the feelings that I have for today because it’s just so humbling and it’s just such a blessing.”

Trena Dacal, Executive Director for United Way, said one of their overall missions is to help improve infant and maternal health and each donation plays a huge role in achieving that.

“It’s vital for those children to have the formula that they need, clean diapers and all the essentials,” said Dacal.

Kaitlyn Eskins, the first resident to stay in Seed Sower Manor, said it has meant everything to her and her daughter to find a recovery program that also accepts children.

“Having my daughter here with me has helped me in my recovery a lot because I know she’s here with me and she’s safe,” said Eskins. “She gets to watch me grow, it’s been a beautiful experience and I love it here.”

Eskins said through the program, she will also have the opportunity to train for her very first job. Overall, Eskin hopes more women will join the program and share the same life-changing experience she has had.