First COVID-19 case in Webster County related to travel to Myrtle Beach, WCHD announces

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – The Webster County Health Department issued a press release on Monday stating that it has received laboratory confirmation of the first positive coronavirus case in the county.

In the release, health officials said that this case is related to a positive case from Nicholas County that involved travel to Myrtle Beach. Officials said the patient is currently being hospitalized for their illness. The health department will not be releasing and demographical information relating to this case to protect the privacy of this individual.

The release stated that the health department staff is working to identify all potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual including family members, friends and health care workers. The contacts will be notified of the actions to take including the time needed for isolation or quarantine, according to the release.

The release included the following statement from health officials:

“The best way to prevent or limit the spread of this virus is to reduce your exposure opportunities. If you do not have to leave your home, then don’t. You can protect yourself by limiting your contact with others, and by using proper hand washing and social distancing. We need to follow this to protect our citizens. We need to work together to protect our families and friends. Webster County Health Department

Last month, the Webster County confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 case, however, it was later discovered that the individual who tested positive was not an actual resident of Webster County.