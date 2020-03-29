First COVID-19 death confirmed in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– According to the Marion County Health Department, United Health Center, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the first COVID-19 death in WV is reported. The report came out on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 6:45 p.m.

The release stated an 88-year-old female from Marion County died as a result of COVID-19. To protect the patient’s privacy no name or details will be released. Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill J. Courch sends his condolences to the family.