BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Get ready to make a splash this summer because Beckley’s Sharon Dempsey Memorial Pool at New River Park officially opened on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The pool’s official opening was made all the more special by the fact it almost had to stay closed for the summer. There was uncertainty whether or not the pool would open due to staffing issues.

Luckily, the pool is now fully-staffed and will be open all summer long. Ashleigh Sexton, the new pool manager, said they were able to hire multiple people for every position they needed.

While the diving board will be closed until it can be repainted, the waterslide was fully running and operational.

Sexton mentioned that overall, the day ran smoothly, and some families stayed almost the entire day.

The current pool hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sexton said she is ultimately thankful the pool is open since it means so much to everyone in the community.

“I’m excited for the summer,” said Sexton. “I’m excited to be able to give back to the community and open it up because this was one of my favorite childhood memories was getting to come here.”

Regular pool access for kids and seniors is $4.50, and regular pool access for adults is $5.50. To access the pool and water slide, the child and senior price is $7.00 and the adult price is $8.00.