First day of early voting kicks off in Virginia

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — People in Virginia can get their votes in early for the 2020 General Election.

Friday, September 18, 2020 kicked off the first day of early voting for Virginia. This is the first time early voting took place in Virginia. It will last 40 days. In Tazewell County, people can cast their votes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will also stay open for two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

Brian Earls is the Director of Elections and General Registrar for Tazewell County.

“We had a lot of eager voters here that were ready to get out. They were waiting on us to open the doors at 8 o’clock this morning. We’ve had a steady flow throughout the morning so far. So folks are getting out early,” Earls said.

Typically, you would need a reason to request an absentee ballot and explain why you cannot be available on election day; however, this gives voters an opportunity to avoid crowds due to COVID-19 concerns.