BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — School is finally back in session for many counties in the area. While many will be having their first day of school, only one elementary school this year is opening its doors for the very first time.

Stratton Elementary School was completely built from scratch and is now finally ready to welcome students for the first day.

The new school took years of planning and construction, and is located where the old high school building used to be in Beckley.

Tammy Runion said the first day is going smoothly and everyone is simply looking forward to having a great first year.

“We had open house last night, and the people were so excited,” said Runion. “We allowed the whole community to come in, even if you didn’t have students, and people came in to look at the building and they were just so excited.”

Other counties now back in school are Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell County.