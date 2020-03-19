First drive-thru COVID-19 testing opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will now be available in Beckley.

Dr. Ayne Amjad wants to set up testing, like the ones in the northern parts of the state. She will begin Friday, Mar. 20, 2020 from 10 a.m until Noon, but has a limited amount of tests. A patient will either have to call her office and fill out a questionnaire over the phone, or they will have to have an order from another doctor to be tested.

“I’m worried that it’s going to be coming a lot faster, the spread, and we don’t have enough testing available and we get a lot of calls from concerned patients and citizens in general, about testing. We don’t have a lot of kits available and we don’t have a lot of places patients can go,” Amjad said.

Patients will drive up with their window half up. The person testing will be wearing personal protective equipment.

Dr. Amjad’s office is located at 330 N Eisenhower Drive, in Beckley. The office phone number is (304)-252-5900