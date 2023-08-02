BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Event organizers announced the first ever McManus Trail Community Market will hit the streets in Beckley on Saturday, August 2, 2023.

Community vendors from all over the area are gathering to sell their items for a good cause. The $20 vendor charge and other donations will go to the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center.

The trail itself near Prince Street will be full of market goods, food trucks, artists, businesses and so much more. The Beckley Police Department is even setting up a McDonald’s table for coffee with cops.

Clint Blunt with Vinyl Tracks said the entire day is going to be a fun event for the community.

“It feels amazing to me to be able to collaborate with the city of Beckley, and the Hive and Just for Kids, and put this together,” said Blunt.

The event this Saturday goes from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Blunt said about six vendor spaces are still available. Visit the city of Beckley’s event page to apply.