BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A festival in the Two Virginias decided to become all-inclusive for the first time.

Jeff Disibbio, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias said approximately two hundred attended.

“We’re turning off all the lights all the sounds and allowing those folks who are triggered by loud noises, loud sounds, vision, too visually stimulating. They’re able to come in and participate,” Disibbio said.

Traci Estep is the mother of children who suffer from autism and said she feels overwhelmed and happy her children are able to come to enjoy the festival.

“It feels really good, there’s not a lot in this area for kids or adults with special needs so I’m glad to see they’re doing something for it,” Estep said.

Grant’s Supermarket, Mefcor Outdoors, and First Community Bank offered to pay free admission and allow them to ride on certain rides around the festival.

Tammie Toler, the Graphic Designer with First Community Bank said they love being able to help give back to the community.

“First Community Bank is very proud that we’re able to be a part of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival and to host this special event to be all-inclusive to the special needs students and folks in Mercer County, Tazewell County, and the surrounding areas,” Toler said.