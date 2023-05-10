FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County Park is hosting the first ever Summer Outdoor Arts & Recreation Camp this summer.

Camp SOAR is six weeks of fun and creative activities, outdoor adventures, art, education and so much more.

The camp is open to all children from ages 9-12. It will be in the afternoons Monday through Friday from June 21 to July 28.

Abbie Newell, Director for the Fayette County Park, said the camp provides youth with the chance to experience fun activities they never have before.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Fayette County youth to experience what we have to offer here,” said Newell. “I think it’s a cool opportunity for them to get out and play, fill their summers with new adventures and we’ll also be going to ACE Adventures Resort one day a week.”

Shelby Holt, Sight Supervisor for the SOAR Camp, said on top of fun activities like kayaking and sports games, the camp will provide them with opportunities for overall growth.

“One of our main goals with SOAR is to get kids actively engaged with meaningful activities and also provide them with positive mentorship,” said Holt.

Applications to sign up for the camp are already open. The deadline will be Friday, May 26, 2023.

Newell mentioned you can choose to sign up for only one week or multiple weeks at a price of $75 a week. Scholarships for the camp are also available.

For registration or more information, visit FayetteFRN.com/camp-soar or call 304-574-1111. You can also call or visit the Fayette County Park’s Facebook.