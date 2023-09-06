BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)–West Virginia State Parks is featuring the first ever “Taste of West Virginia State Parks” event on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The event offers samples of the most delectable meals at four state park restaurants. This includes Cacapon, Twin Falls, Hawks Nest and Chief Logan state parks.

Every guest that pays admission gets five sample tickets to try the outstanding food items. Those food items include crab cakes, Elk meatballs with fresh veggies, chicken stuffed baked potatoes great deserts, and more.

Paul Redford, Deputy Chief of West Virginia State Parks, said this event sheds some light on the culinary talent each park chef possesses.

“It’s something that our chefs were given full creative license to be able to select something from their menu, and dress it up to the point where these samples will provide a great insight into what our West Virginia State Parks can offer,” said Redford.

Participants will also be able to vote for their favorite dish. The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at each of the four parks.