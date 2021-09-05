First God Bless America Rally coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Churches across Southern West Virginia will come together to host a 9-11 event September 10-12.

The God Bless America Rally will happen at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center starting this Friday. The event is open to the public and is a chance for people to come out and pray for soldiers across the seas.

Roger Pauley is the pastor of Cranberry Baptist church. He said last year was supposed to be the first time to host the event but because of the pandemic, it was pushed back.

“On what took place on 9-11 20 years ago. So we are coming together as a community to concernment and to remember that and again to remember to those who lost their lives and we are just asking God to protect us,” Pauley said.

On Friday they will honor first responders and on Saturday they will honor veterans. And to wrap up the rally on Sunday they will honor the pastors and teachers in the community. The rally will start at 7 p.m.