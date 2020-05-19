First inmate in WV tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says an inmate in West Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor says a 62-year-old male has tested positive at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County. The announcement follows the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS) said last night a part-time employee at Huttonsville had also tested positive, the second corrections employee in the state confirmed to have the virus. Justice says it is believed the two cases are not connected to one another.

Justice says all inmates in the block where the inmate was located as well as all facility staff will be tested for the virus. If more positive cases are found through testing conducted today, May 19, the testing will expand to include all inmates in the facility.

“We have had wonderful blessings that we have not had an issue in our jail systems,” Justice says. “We knew it was probably coming, and when it came, we’re trying to run to the fire and put it out as quickly as possible.”