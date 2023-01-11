CLINTONVILLE, WV– The Clintonville Fire Department hosted a meeting Tuesday, January 10, 2023, regarding a proposal that could bring public water to large sections of Greenbrier County.

The project would extend water service from Greenbrier County Public Service District 2 through Rainelle and Charmco, as well as on a second stretch of Route 60, from Sam Black Church to Asbury.

Clintonville resident David Sykes said the project would make a huge difference for homes on his road.

“Where I live out Henson Road, I would say 80 percent of the people out there do not have any water. Or if they wash one or two loads of clothes the well goes dry and they have to haul water,” Sykes told 59News. “There are several people out there that haul water.”

Many folks from the affected areas signed up to have their homes included in the project. The project needs approximately 320 signatures from people in the area before it can begin.

Additional meetings will be held in the coming weeks to try to gather the necessary signatures.