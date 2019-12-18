First Lady Cathy Justice lead spelling bee at Rupert Elementary

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Elementary students in Greenbrier County put their spelling skills to the test, with the help of a special guest!

The First Lady Cathy Justice moderated a spelling bee on Wednesday at Rupert Elementary.

Justice said she loves getting the opportunity to promote education and see the work of students around West Virginia.

“We kind of get a bad rep,” Justice said. “A lot of people say the schools aren’t very good. But I invite them to come in the schools and just see the teachers, the principals, and the dedication they are doing. The children want to come to school, want to do well. And we just need to encourage that.”

Three students from fourth grade and three students from fifth grade competed to go on to the next round. Fourth Grade student, James Hunt, won the spelling bee with the word “powder.”

Rupert Elementary students were excitedly cheering on their friends.

Hunt and the runner up, Kaylee Martin, said they were nervous at first, but as the competition went on, they relaxed. Hunt said knowing that his parents would hear about the spelling bee helped him keep going.

“I think that you get to learn more and experience stuff,” Martin said.

“It shows how much you pay attention,” Hunt said.

Hunt will be advancing to the next round of the competition which is county wide and includes students up to eighth grade.