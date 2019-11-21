Closings
First Lady of WV reads to elementary students

News
DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — First Lady Cathy Justice took time out of her day to make visit Daniels Elementary School to talk with some of the students. As part of the 2019 West Virginia Family Read Week, Justice stopped by to read books to second and fifth grade students.

Justice said it is very important for families to read books together.

“Children have to learn how to read and have to like reading because if you like reading and start reading early, you have this throughout your life,” Justice said. “And if you can’t read, you really can’t move on to do any other subjects or anything. It’s the basis of everything.”

Trending Stories

