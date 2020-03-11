First Responders attend Opioid Training at WVSOM

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It is no secret that West Virginia has become a slave to the opioid epidemic. In an effort to combat the drug crisis, first responders attended a seminar at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Police officers, firefighters, and EMS crews attended the training, as well as health professionals.

Mike Honaker, Director of the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Management, said it is important to prepare for every scenario because officers do not always know what they are about to walk into when responding to a call.

“We have had many cases around the United States where people, whether they were in the medical profession or first responders, have been nearly killed by their exposure just by simply sticking their head in a vehicle where fentanyl or carfentanil was present,” Honaker said.

Honaker said carfentanil is often used to sedate elephants. When ingested by humans, the consequences could be deadly.

“I weigh 190 pounds, so it wouldn’t take very much,” Honaker said. “If I was exposed to what it takes to sedate an elephant, I wouldn’t survive that.”

Possible scenarios were presented to the group and they were asked what the next steps should be. Scenarios included a car accident where law enforcement found an unknown white substance and even EMS arriving on scene to find the officer feeling ill.

“The problem with exposure is, they’re probably not going to look down and see something on their hand or their clothing,” Honaker said. “They’re probably going to get lightheaded and start to feel sick. That’s the moment they have to realize I ingested or breathed something that I shouldn’t have.”

The goal of this exercise was to prepare first responders and medical personnel, so they know how to respond should they happen across a potentially deadly drug.