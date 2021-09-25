First responders in Raleigh County honor the life of Bruce James

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters and other first responders from around Raleigh County came together to remember and celebrate the life of Bruce James.

James was a retired fire chief for the Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department. He worked there for 42 years.

Firefighters from the Bradley-Prosperity station, and a number of other stations across the county, gathered at the Family Worship Center in Beckley.

As anyone there would tell you, James touched the lives of all who volunteered across the area.

“It don’t matter what insignia you have on, it don’t matter what department you were with, you knew Bruce,” said Gary Taylor, the Sophia area Chief – 115.

The service began at 2 p.m. It was a full firefighter honor service.

An honor guard was in place the entire day, and the colors were posted just before the service.