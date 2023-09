BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, WVU Tech Police and Beckley Police are investigating a shots fired call in downtown Beckley.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call came in around 8: 35 p.m. on September 6, 2023.

Responding agencies are investigating the area of Second Street and Second Avenue.

Stick with 59News as we learn more