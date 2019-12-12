Closings
First responders on scene of car accident in Raleigh County

News

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews are on scene of an accident in front of Shady Spring High School.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in Thursday morning, December 12, 2019 near the Hinton Road entrance in Raleigh County. Two vehicles were involved, but it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

No roads are closed, but drivers are urged to use caution as deputies are on scene.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance.

Stick wtih 59 News as this story continues to develop.

