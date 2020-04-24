First responders remind people it isn’t safe to ingest disinfectants

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While studies show that disinfectants are an effective way to fight against COVID-19, you still need to be safe while using them. Cleaning products like Lysol and Bleach can be dangerous if used inappropriately.

Paul Seamann with JanCare wants to remind people that ingesting these products can do serious harm to your body and even cause death.

“It will do severe damage and burns to the tongue, to the throat, to the lungs,” Seamann said. “Even if it is left on the skin, it has done extreme damage to the skin. And it can certainly kill individuals.”

Seamann said if you do ingest a chemical call 9-1-1 immediately. He also recommended opening windows when using products and even wearing gloves to protect your skin.